An estate sale in Michigan sold more than 200 items belonging to "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield.
The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that American Eagle Auction & Appraisal Company's online estate auction held this month included a red wedding dress, signed memorabilia and awards Gilbert received.
Auction house owner Kenny Lindsay says interest in the sale exceeded expectations. The online auction catalog received about 58,000 views.
Redford resident Stacy Luoma was one of the bidders. The 45-year-old took home a nightgown, dresser, quilts and boots. Luoma says she grew up watching Gilbert, who is one of her favorite actresses.
Gilbert and Busfield had been living in Livingston County since 2013, but relocated this year to New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.