The Central Michigan District Health Department said a member of a Standish church has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual attended the Resurrection of the Lord Parish on June 28.
According to the church, the individual also attended the outdoor reception after mass.
Those older than 65-years-old and those with health problems like lung disease, asthma, heart problems, problems with their immune system, severe obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, or liver disease are at higher risk of serious illness, the health department said.
The health department is asking members of the church to take the following steps:
- Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 illness, which are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
- It is recommended you get tested for COVID-19 if you do get symptoms. You can call the Michigan COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest for testing locations.
- If you think you were exposed to COVID-19, consider testing even if you don’t have symptoms. Wait at least 5 days after you were exposed. Getting tested sooner is likely to cause the test to be negative, even if you are infected.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially before eating, after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid gathering in groups, stay at least 2 arms’ length (about 6 feet) apart from others, and stay out of crowded areas.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched often at least once a day.
“It is important to continue to do all of these things until COVID-19 is out of our communities for good. If you have any questions or concerns, please call your local health department branch office,” the health department wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.