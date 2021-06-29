A member of the Wolverine Watchmen who was not connected to the alleged plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced in the Oakland County Circuit court.
Maxell Wyckoff was arraigned in March on one count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon and one count of possessing a silencing device.
On May 18, Wyckoff pleaded guilty to both counts against him. On Tuesday, Wycoff was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Mathis to 4 months in jail, 12 months of probation. Following his release from jail, Wyckoff will follow a 90-day curfew.
Wycoff is expected to turn himself in at the Oakland county jail on Wednesday by noon to carry out his sentence.
