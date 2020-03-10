Two members of the Bay Mills Indian Community may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The tribe posted the news Tuesday, saying the two may have been exposed while in the Washington, DC area.
The employees reported exposure immediately, but the tribe says the team members may have had contact with students and staff at the Boys & Girls Club of Bay Mills. The tribe says it has reached out to public health agencies for advice, and the decision has been made to close the Boys & Girls Club for the remainder of the week as a precaution.
Officials did note they do not have any confirmed cases right now and are awaiting test results.
Read their full statement by clicking here.
