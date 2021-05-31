This Memorial Day Americans are remembering and honoring all the brave men and women that lived, fought, and died for our freedoms.
Vietnam veteran Thomas Wicker wants to salute our fallen veterans.
"I think about all the guys that lost their lives over there," Wicker said.
That is why he came to the annual Memorial Day Parade in Saginaw. He said a lot of men and women paid a steep price for the freedom we enjoy.
"They just don't know what we went through. They don't know," Wicker said.
Congressman Dan Kildee participated in the parade. He also made stops in Bay City and Flint.
"Especially to see these veterans who have come out and maybe wearing something from their service and to thank them in person," Kildee said.
Onlookers say they're glad to be amongst people again after a difficult 2020.
After the parade a ceremony was held at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor those who died fighting for our country.
Lieutenant Colonel Retired Andrew Ornelas wanted those listening to remember this message for Memorial Day.
"It's great to see all these veterans out here so it's a huge honor to be the keynote speaker," Ornelas said. "Everybody celebrate. Celebrate life. Celebrate that we're Americans. But also remember why we're celebrating because of those veterans that passed before us."
That's what Wicker is doing. Remembering those who gave everything they had for our freedom.
"A lot of good people lost their lives," Wicker said.
