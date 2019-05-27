Saginaw's annual Memorial Day parade is set to step off at 11 a.m. Monday.
The 1.5 mile route will begin at Federal and S. Washington and continue down S. Washington, disbanding at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza located in Hoyt Park.
The parade is sponsored by Consumers Energy and hosted by Positive Results Downtown, PRIDE in Saginaw, Inc. and Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Following the parade, Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza will host a ceremony to honor those who have died in military service.
The annual Memorial Day parade in Mt.Morris begins at 10 a.m. The staging area is Mt. Morris Junior High School on Walter St.
The parade runs along Saginaw St. from the north to south city limits.
Sanford American Legion Post 443 will be hosting the parade there. it begins at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot at 1:00 p.m.
It will follow the traditional route west on Saginaw Rd., however, this year the parade will conclude at the new Seven Flag Monument at the base of the Rail Trail.
