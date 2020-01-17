Memorial Healthcare hiring event

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is holding a hiring event!

Bring your resume on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to the Memorial Healthcare auditorium, located at 826 W. King Street in Owosso.

On-the-spot interviews will take place from 3- 6 p.m. for nearly 100 openings in different departments.

For more information, email mchrzan@memorialhealthcare.org, or call 989-729-4327.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.