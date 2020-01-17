Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is holding a hiring event!
Bring your resume on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to the Memorial Healthcare auditorium, located at 826 W. King Street in Owosso.
On-the-spot interviews will take place from 3- 6 p.m. for nearly 100 openings in different departments.
For more information, email mchrzan@memorialhealthcare.org, or call 989-729-4327.
