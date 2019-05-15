Memorial Healthcare held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its new building that will offer more assistance to the community.
The event was held for a new state-of-the-art building that will be home to three of the growing clinical services. Those services are the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience and Multiple Sclerosis, their orthopedic practice, and their therapy and rehabilitation services.
The new facility will also be home to a new community wellness center that will offer the community access to broad medically-based wellness programs.
The ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m. on the Memorial Healthcare grounds in Owosso.
The president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare, along with the chairman and other directors spoke at the event.
For more information, visit https://www.memorialhealthcare.org.
