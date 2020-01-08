Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has implemented visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of the flu.
“Visitors are being asked not to visit if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms: runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, headache, fever, nausea/vomiting, body aches, and diarrhea,” said Megan Smith, MSN, RN, director of quality and safety at Memorial Healthcare.
Visitors must be 13-years-old or older to visit.
The restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in place for the entire hospital until further notice.
“We sincerely appreciate the community’s support in our continued efforts to protect our patients, their family members, our employees, volunteers and physicians,” Memorial Healthcare President and CEO Brian Long said.
