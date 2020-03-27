Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is now offering in-house testing procedures for COVID-19.
This will deliver accelerated test results for patients, the hospital said.
Prior to March 27, the hospital's tests results were conducted by independent organizations and the state of Michigan.
The swab tests had to be transported to an offsite location for processing, which resulted in delayed results, the hospital said.
“Effective today, patients who are determined to be at risk of COVID-19 will now have access to on-site testing through our own laboratory, which allows for test results within 48 hours,” said Brian Long, FACHE, President/CEO of Memorial Healthcare.
Anyone experiencing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, such as cough and fever, can be seen in Memorial Healthcare's alternate care site located in the south auditorium on the main campus at 826 W. King Street in Owosso.
If you are experiencing more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, you are asked to call 911 or proceed to the emergency department. You are encouraged to contact the department prior to your arrival.
“It’s important to note that Michigan is dangerously short on COVID-19 tests, as is the rest of the country,” says Dr. J. Bustamante, Memorial Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer. “Memorial Healthcare follows the recommended CDC screening process, in which individuals are first tested for other causes like influenza. If those are negative and the individual is considered to be at a higher risk for COVID-19 by our medical staff, individuals will be tested for COVID-19.”
