Effective immediately, Memorial Healthcare has introducing new visitor restrictions and safety precautions due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County and Mid-Michigan.
As a safety precaution to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19, Memorial Healthcare is updating visitor restrictions for any Memorial Healthcare facility. Effective immediately, the following visitor limitations have been implemented:
One healthy caregiver/support person (age 17 and older) will be permitted for the following:
- Minor children requiring medical care: One individual is permitted to support any minor child requiring services at any Memorial Healthcare facility.
- Family Birth Place (OB): This must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay.
- Pediatric: This must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay.
- Surgical: This individual must remain in the surgical waiting room or in their vehicle at all times. They may not wait in the Ambulatory Care unit with the patient.
- Testing Requiring Sedation: This individual must remain in the waiting room or in their vehicle at all times.
Face coverings are mandatory for all caregivers and support individuals: All caregivers/support persons must wear a face covering, enter through the main lobby, and successfully complete a health screening.
Case-by-case circumstances: Nursing staff and attending physicians will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
No visitor access to Long-Term Care Unit and The Meadows Assisted Living: Memorial Healthcare’s Long-Term Care Unit and The Meadows Assisted Living will remain closed to all visitors at this time.
Free Wi-Fi will be available to communicate with family members and friends through a mobile device, tablet or laptop. Depending on the patient’s unit, additional guidelines and restrictions may apply. Check the visitor policy online at www.MemorialHealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.