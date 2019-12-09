Family and friends gathered on Monday, Dec. 9 to remember a Central Michigan University sports broadcaster, and former TV5 reporter.
Don Chiodo died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in a head-on crash on M-46 in Gratiot County.
Chiodo was known as the voice of the Chippewas, handling the play-by-play duties for CMU’s football and men’s basketball. He was also the host of the Coach Mac Show and Sideliners radio show.
Before that, he was a play-by-play broadcaster for WCEN in Mt. Pleasant before moving onto TV broadcasting at TV 7&4 in Traverse City. Chiodo worked as a sports and news reporter at TV5 between 1997 and 2002.
His memorial was held on Dec. 9 at CMU’s Warriner Auditorium.
