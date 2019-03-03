A memorial statue honoring fallen Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Eric Zapata has been vandalized.
Police reported the bust had been knocked over on Sunday. It was put back in place Sunday morning.
Connie Zapata, Eric's mother, and family released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying the event should not reflect poorly on the Kalamazoo community.
“We were saddened to learn of the vandalism to Eric’s bronze statue. We do not want this to reflect badly on the Kalamazoo community, as they have been great to us. We hope that the person or persons involved are found. Again we want to thank the community of Kalamazoo for everything they have done for us,” Zapata said.
Zapata was gunned down in the line of duty April 18, 2011.
Kalamazoo Silent Observer offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information should contact police.
