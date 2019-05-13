A memorial has been set up in Huron County to honor two fallen officers during National Police Week.
The national recognition week takes place between May 12 and 18.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office set up a five-ton truck memorial to be on display throughout the county in remembrance of two if their own officers.
Sheriff Joseph Murray and Deputy Kelly Vermeersch lost their lives in separate incidents in the line of duty.
Murray died June 2, 1932 in Hume Township after he fell overboard while investigating an illegal fishing incident, Hanson said.
Vermeersch died June 11, 2000 in Caseville Township after he lost control of his patrol car during a late night storm, Hanson said.
The truck has banners of both officers.
"To our knowledge, they are the only two law enforcement officers in Huron County’s history to have lost their lives in the line of duty," Hanson said.
The memorial is scheduled to be in Bad Axe on Tuesday, Sebewaing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Pigeon on Friday. It was in Harbor Beach on Monday.
"Permanent memorials of the two are also on display at our office, with our goal being to do our best to never let them be forgotten," Hanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.