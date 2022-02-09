A memorial service is set for a Flint police officer who recently died in a head-on crash.
Capt. Collin Birnie’s memorial will be on Friday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw in Flint. Police and military honors will follow on S. Saginaw Street in front of the church.
Church seating is reserved for designated family and friends as well as current and retired Flint Police personnel. For non-Flint Police law enforcement and residents, the service will be livestreamed at the Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. Second St.
Attendees should plan to arrive early enough to allow extra time for parking. There will be numerous street closures in the area.
Birnie died in a head-on crash on Feb. 4 while in a city of Flint patrol vehicle. He served the Flint Police Department for 26 years.
Birnie was the patrol bureau commander, bomb squad commander, tactical team commander, lead firearms Instructor and served numerous other duties at the police department.
