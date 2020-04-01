Two Mid-Michigan men were arrested, accused of assault and unarmed robbery, among other charges.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Pennington Drive in Lapeer on March 31 at 1:37 a.m.
Deputies said there were four people at the home, and they were playing video games and smoking marijuana. That’s when investigators said Kristofor Bowers, 30, from Lapeer, and Bryan Verran, 25, from Metamora, became involved with a dispute with a 23-year-old man from Lapeer.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The fight escalated and it’s alleged that Bowers and Verran physically assaulted the 23-year-old man. Additionally, Bowers and Verran were alleged to have assaulted a 33-year-old Lapeer woman, the homeowner.
Bowers and Verran were accused of grabbing the Play Station 4 game and leaving the home, where deputies later caught up with them.
Bowers was charged with the following: Unarmed robbery, assault less than murder, larceny in a building, assault and battery, violation of executive order, operating while intoxicated—2nd offense. His bond was set at $25,000 (cash or surety).
Verran was charged with the following: Unarmed robbery, assault less than murder, larceny in a building, assault and battery, and violation of executive order. His bond was set at $25,000 (cash or surety).
The 23-year-old man from Lapeer went to McLaren for medical attention. The 33-year-old woman had visible injuries that did not require medical attention, according to deputies.
