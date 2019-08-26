Two men accused of using stolen credit cards to buy large amounts of lottery tickets have been arrested.
On Monday, the Ideal Party Store on Salzburg in Bay City notified police of a suspicious person they thought may have stole a large number of lottery tickets.
It turns out, that person used stolen credit cards to purchase the lottery tickets, the party store said on Facebook.
"By notifying the police they were able to arrest two men that were breaking into cars last night and stealing credit cards and buying large amounts of lottery tickets with them," the Facebook post said.
The suspects appeared to have a stolen credit card, a stolen car, and property from several counties, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.
