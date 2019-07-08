Two men were arrested for burglary after law enforcement was called to a home in Lapeer County's North Branch for a suspicious vehicle.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1 on Barnes Road near Binden Road.
A neighbor called 911 because they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked next to a vacant house, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the scene and located a SUV along with two men on the premises. The men told the deputies conflicting explanations for their purpose of visiting the property, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement discovered items were removed from the house including copper piping, jewelry and a transit.
The owner of the house was contacted and told deputies those items were previously in the residence and the men had no purpose for visiting.
The two men were immediately arrested and lodged in the Lapeer County Jail.
James Kedzierski, 46, and Randy Auchmuty, 43, were both charged with one count of burglary with intent. They were both arraigned on July 2.
