Authorities say two men have been burned in an explosion at a north-central Michigan oil well.
Missaukee County sheriff's officials say the 65-year-old and 56-year-old men were part of a crew servicing the well Tuesday in a secluded area of Norwich Township, about 130 miles north of Grand Rapids.
Undersheriff Aaron Kearns said Wednesday the men were taken to a nearby hospital, then transported to one with a burn unit in Flint. He says their conditions and what caused the blast aren't known.
