Three men have been charged in the July 4 fatal beating of a 24-year-old man in a parking lot several miles north of Detroit.
Christopher Twarowski, Nathan Domagalski and Christopher Zehnpfennig were arraigned Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges.
The victim was found lying on a road in Warren. He suffered a fractured skull and other injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the attack was caught on surveillance cameras. Dwyer said the victim met the other three men at a house party in Troy, also north of Detroit. As they were driving to Warren a fight started.
Twarowski, Domagalski and Zehnpfennig were ordered jailed. Their next hearing date is July 16.
The Associated Press was unable to determine Friday if they had attorneys.
