Two men have been charged with the murder of a Flint man.
Lawrence Berry Jr., 23, was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the Richfield Apartments parking lot in Flint on Aug. 23, according to Crime Stoppers.
Berry was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.
Louis Hubbard, 17, and Donald Patrick Black, 22, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and several felonies relating to Berry's death.
The two Flint men have been arraigned and are due back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.