Two men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Iosco County.
A 44-year-old man from Tawas City was headed eastbound on M-65 in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line on a curve about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police troopers said.
Troopers said the driver got back into the eastbound lane, sideswiping another vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man from Pinconning.
The Tawas City man crossed back into the westbound lane, crashing almost head-on with another pickup truck, with a 64-year-old Metamora man and his 11-year-old grandson inside, troopers said.
The drivers of both pickup trucks had to be extricated from the vehicles and airlifted to hospitals downstate. Both men were critically injured.
The 67-year-old and the 11-year-old weren’t injured.
Troopers shut down the road for five hours while they investigated the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are expected to be factors in the crash, troopers said.
The crash is still under investigation.
