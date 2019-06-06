Two men died and two women were hurt in a situation on Dort Highway.
Michigan State Police said they were called to the 2800 block of S. Dort Highway in Flint overnight for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead in the road.
Another man was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The victims were identified as 22-year-old Nolan Thomas and 26-year-old Nicholas Collins.
MSP reports both men were shot, although it's unclear if that's what killed them.
“It’s a very violent act. Very intentional act as you may, almost unspeakable,” Michigan State Police Lt. Duane Zook said.
The autopsy is still being conducted to determine the cause of death.
“There is going to be an autopsy to find out exactly what the cause of death was. Whether it was gunshots, or getting run over, or a combination of both,” Zook said.
Troopers report two women were also run over. One is in critical condition and the other is in good condition.
Troopers said an altercation broke out about 12:12 a.m. and the two suspects left and got guns.
“So, there is an altercation. We believe it started at the barbershop and then across the street to the liquor store. So, it looks like it was kind of back-and-forth. Suspect leaves and then leaves firearms, comes back and shoots and runs over the victims,” Zook said.
MSP said they are questioning one person in connection with the incident.
At least one suspect is still at large, possibly two.
Guns were found at the scene and one witness is being interviewed.
“Hopefully we can get the people responsible for this,” Zook said.
A GoFundMe was started to help with funeral costs for Nolan. Donations are being accepted here.
