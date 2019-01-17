Local TSA agents impacted by the government shutdown received a free meal from two generous men.
Bill Giorgis, owner of Mike’s Wrecker, and his friend Tom Roy partnered up to deliver breakfast and lunch for all members of the TSA at MBS International Airport in Saginaw.
After seeing how workers were being affected by the shutdown, they wanted to thank them for doing their job despite not being paid.
The pair reached out to the community asking for food donations.
“People are donating and wanting to help out because they understand the situation. A lot of people don’t realize you gotta buy the essentials,” Roy said.
“It’s helping the citizens in our community and that’s the most important part,” Giorgis said.
They hope their kind acts will inspire people across the country to help out any workers affected by the government shutdown.
