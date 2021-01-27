The Genesee Health System has secured a place on the May 4 ballot for a community mental health system following the Genesee County Board Commissioners’ vote on Jan. 27.
The millage will be on the county-wide ballot joining the 911 surcharge renewal.
The millage will have 100 percent of the funds allocated to the Genesee Health System for mental health crisis, stabilization and prevention, and to meet mental health needs in the appropriate setting. The Genesee Health System hopes this will improve care of all Genesee County residents who seek help and reduce the burden on jails.
“Community mental health is a critically important service to every community, especially in today’s pandemic environment that throws challenges at us every day,” said Dan Russell, CEO of the Genesee Health System. “The millage that will appear on the May 4, 2021 ballot is a reinforcement of Genesee Health System’s commitment to reaching as many residents of our community as possible and aiding them on their journey to wellness and recovery.”
There are seven focus areas with investments totaling $9,595,118 on the millage.
- Focus #1: Law Enforcement/First Responders CIT Mental Health Response Team;
- Investment: $521,000
- Focus #2: Law Enforcement/Mental Health Co-Response and Jail Diversion;
- Investment: $3,270,059
- Focus #3: Court/Corrections Mental Health Supports and Services;
- Investment: $521,000
- Focus #4: Suicide and Crisis Prevention;
- Investment: $521,000
- Focus #5: Schools: Prevention and Crisis De-Escalation;
- Investment: $971,000
- Focus #6: Crisis Center/Crisis Stabilization;
- Investment: $3,270,059
- Focus #7: Health and Wellness for Vulnerable Populations;
- Investment: $521,000
Charles Winfrey, Ellen Ellenburg, Domonique Clemons, Chair Mark Young, and Debra Newman all voted yes to place the language on the ballot.
