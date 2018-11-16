Meridian Elementary School, Junior High School, and High School have limited lighting after a partial power outage.
The school district said parents can pick up their children.
Students who are not picked up by their parents will be held until 3 p.m.
Grandparents Day is cancelled due to the partial power outage.
