Merrill Community Schools is reporting that an individual with the district has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Nov. 4 Superintendent Gwen Glazier said the individual tested positive, and the district is working with the Saginaw County Health Department.
All close contacts have been informed and cleaning and disinfecting has been completed, Glazier said.
