Extra security was on-hand this morning around Heritage High School after a note was found scrawled on a bathroom wall.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said the message was found late Friday in a high school bathroom. The threat was warning students not to come to school on Monday and the writer said they were bringing a gun.
Pussehl said along with the school resource officer, his department had two other officers in the area Monday morning to help.
An investigation is currently underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.