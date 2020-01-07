Michigan State Police were led to accused killer Mark Latunski's home on Saturday, Dec. 28 after uncovering some messages between Latunski and 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
Bacon, of Swartz Creek, went missing on Christmas Eve after he went to meet up with a man from a dating app.
It was messages from that dating app that ultimately led to the discovery of Bacon's body, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
Clayton Township Police received information from the Grindr app on Bacon's phone, which was recovered in his vehicle, that showed he had been having a conversation with 50-year-old Latunski, Kaiser said.
Police uncovered some of the messages between Latunski and Bacon, which led them to Latunski's home in Bennington Township during the early morning hours of Dec. 28.
Police went to Latunski's home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road to perform a welfare check to see if Bacon was there. Upon arrival, Latunski granted police permission to search the residence, according to court records.
While police were checking the basement they found a hidden room, Kaiser said.
Police discovered Bacon’s body hanging naked from the ceiling in that hidden room, Kaiser said.
Latunski was arrested on Dec. 28. He has since been charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.
Latunski is due back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have information on Bacon's murder or information on Latunski they feel would be beneficial to the case, to call 1-877-616-4677. You can also email mioc@michigan.gov.
