We're just days away from Halloween and the start of November!
Unfortunately, the weather isn't looking the best for trick-or-treaters Thursday night. We're monitoring a storm system capable of producing some rain, stronger winds, and even some wet snowflakes.
Rain look to occur from THIS system starting on Wednesday and last into Thursday.
As the center of the system or area of Low Pressure moves northeast towards Mid-Michigan, winds will begin to increase. Stronger winds will be possible Thursday into the beginning of Friday before the system begins to depart Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s Thursday and Friday with low temperatures Thursday night near freezing in the low 30s.
The EXACT path of the system is still being determined. This piece of information will be crucial to who experiences any mixed precipitation and/or snow. Best chances at this point in time look to be north and west of the Bay.
We're taking into consideration plenty of weather data including two long range model outputs.
Here's a look at the EURO or European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast.
Here's a look at the GFS or Global Forecasting System.
Stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days as we modify any changes with new data received into the weather center.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
