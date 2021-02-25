We’re nearing the end of February! That means a change of season is upon us. But, I’m not talking about the seasons as we typically think of them. I’m talking about meteorological seasons.
March 1st marks the start of meteorological spring. You might ask: what does that mean? What’s the difference between meteorological spring, and simply, spring?
Well, “spring” as we all know it is properly referred to as “astronomical spring.” The reasoning is that the north and south poles are of equal distance to the sun at the start of astronomical spring. As we progress further through astronomical spring into the summer months, the north pole gets closer to the sun, with the south pole doing the opposite.
Meteorological spring is a set amount of days, always starting on March 1st and ending on May 31st. The reasoning for splitting up the seasons this way is because of temperature, not the distance of the poles to the sun. Meteorological summer is the hottest three months of the year, while meteorological winter is the coldest three months of the year. Therefore, meteorological spring is the leftover three month span between winter and summer.
During this time, temperatures increase at the fastest rate during the year. Our average high for the Tri-Cities is 36 degrees on March 1st, and 73 degrees at the end of meteorological spring on May 31st. That’s an increase of 37 degrees over that time, or a hair over double the average daytime high at the start of the season.
Now, when you’re talking to family or friends about this upcoming spring, you can ask them: which one?
