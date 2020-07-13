A Beaverton man was arrested after Michigan State Police troopers said they found methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Troopers saw a car on M-55 in Roscommon County with an improper plate on July 12. They said the driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Beaverton man, did not have insurance and the registration plate belonged to another vehicle.
When troopers searched the car, they said they found meth in a pill bottle, and a loaded syringe. Small baggies were also found with the meth, officials said.
Troopers also said $5,440 in cash was seized.
The driver was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail for possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges will be sought for the registration, insurance and forfeiture proceedings initiated for the cash.
