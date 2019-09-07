Meth found in inmate’s car by Traverse Narcotics Team

Detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) searched a vehicle owned by a man currently incarcerated and found 1 pound of crystal meth.
TNT said the vehicle was previously impounded on other narcotics charges and was being held pending court proceedings.
A Michigan State Police K9 unit searched the outside of the vehicle and investigators learned there was a positive presence of drugs inside the vehicle.
The K9 search and previous tips gave investigators enough information to get a search warrant.
When TNT detectives and the K9 unit searched the vehicle, they found 1 pound of crystal meth in a natural void in the vehicle’s interior.
TNT said the owner of the vehicle is a man from Traverse City who was already incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail.
He has not been arraigned on the new charges yet.
1 pound of crystal meth in northern Michigan has a street value of $50,000, TNT said.
Michigan State Police requested help from TNT detectives in this investigation.
