A traffic stop found drugs and stolen precious metals in Wexford County, and even more metal was buried in the man’s backyard.
Michigan State Police Troopers pulled over Scott McDaniel and found he had a suspended license and no insurance on May 12.
Troopers searched McDaniel and found about a gram of methamphetamine. They also searched his vehicle and found 10 10-ounce bars of silver and four one-ounce bars of platinum in a CD case in the back seat, troopers said.
The bars were valued at around $5,000.
Troopers investigated and found the metal bars were stolen from a home in Mesick.
McDaniel was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
A couple days later, a tip came into MSP saying McDaniel had traded some platinum for a jeep and a camper in Leroy, troopers said.
Troopers went to his home and found about $29,000 worth of platinum bars buried in the backyard.
McDaniel was charged with possession of meth, larceny over $20,000, driving while license suspended, operating without security and two counts of habitual offender fourth.
He was arraigned, and bond was set at $75,000. The investigation is ongoing and troopers said additional charges may come.
