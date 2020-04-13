A laboratory in metro Detroit became the first private lab in the state to offer rapid testing for COVID-19.
Orchard Laboratories in West Bloomfield will provide results within 24 hours and will initially be conducting 400 tests per day, the company said in a press release.
Within weeks, the company expects to reach 700 tests per day.
"On April 6, it was reported that 4,444 tests were conducted in the state that day, with 41 percent proving positive per day. This new faster, real-time testing process takes just four hours for processing close to 100 nasopharyngeal swabs and will ultimately provide a significant increase in testing capacity," the company said.
“We saw the devastating impact this disease was having in Michigan, and how the lack of rapid testing was impacting the ability of medical staff to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orchard Laboratories Sami Ahmad said. “By investing in this equipment and working quickly to bring our laboratory up to the necessary codes for COVID-19 testing, we are providing our state with another important tool in fighting this pandemic.”
