A hitchhiker stole an elderly man’s car, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
A Macomb Township man has been arrested after an elderly man was carjacked in Tuscola County.
On Thursday, the victim picked up a hitchhiker south of Vassar near the mobile home park on Hasco Road. The suspect asked the man to turn down a driveway near a barn. The suspect then told the driver to get out and showed him a crowbar.
After an investigation, deputies identified the 30-year-old Macomb Township man and got a warrant for his arrest. The warrant included charges of carjacking, armed robbery, unlawful driving away an automobile and unlawful imprisonment.
Deputies put the warrant and vehicle information out to other law enforcement agencies. Detroit police found the man and arrested him. The suspect will be brought back to Tuscola County to face charges.
