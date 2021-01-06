Some spectators will be allowed to watch the final rounds of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football and girls volleyball tournaments.
Football teams will receive 125 tickets that will be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members through GoFan, a digital ticketing platform.
Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets, which can also be purchased by immediate family through GoFan.
MHSAA said spectators in different households must be spaced out by six feet and maintain distancing at all other times. That includes arrival and departure from the game facility.
Face masks will be required by spectators at all times.
Football resumes Jan. 9 and volleyball resumes Jan. 12.
