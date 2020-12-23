The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved an adjusted schedule for the regular season of indoor winter sports.
Teams may restart their seasons Saturday, Jan. 16 under the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders.
If the pause on sports ends on time, practices may resume Jan. 16 and the first competitions for basketball, bowling, ice hockey, and swimming and diving will begin Jan. 22. Competitions for competitive cheer, gymnastics, and wrestling will begin Jan. 25.
The MHSAA Representative Council made the announcement on Dec. 23. In addition, the council approved a one-year change to competition limits in ice hockey and wrestling.
In hockey, teams may play two games on one non-school day on two dates this season. Wrestling teams are allowed two dates of competition per week this season, according to the MHSAA.
“The Council has been working to give schools as much local flexibility as possible while putting together their winter seasons schedules,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This flexible planning has been required of us all since June, and we will continue to advocate for kids in all seasons with our continued goal of three seasons played to completion.”
The start dates of spring sports are not impacted at this time.
