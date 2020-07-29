The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved steps for phasing in some fall sports.
The MHSAA is allowing low-risk sports to start practice and competitions.
Those sports in including girls swimming and diving, girls golf and boys tennis in the Lower Peninsula and girls tennis and cross country in the Upper Peninsula.
Practice can start August 12 and competitions can start August 19 and 20.
Moderate and high-risk sports, football, girls volleyball and boys soccer, can start practice but isn’t allowed to start competing yet.
Practice for volleyball and soccer can start August 12 but full player pads and equipment practices for football is being delayed until August 17. Football teams can practice with just helmets the week of August 10.
MHSAA voted to cancel all scrimmages, so teams aren’t meeting before the scheduled start of competition.
They plan to release timelines for volleyball soccer and football by August 20 but said it all hinges on the state’s COVID-19 numbers in the coming weeks.
“The Council, reflecting on the positive impact on their athletes this summer from taking part in offseason training, feels it’s of utmost importance to continue athletic activity moving forward,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “If we take a month off, our students will find opportunities to compete through non-school entities that may not be as focused on safety.”
The start of volleyball and swimming and diving in part depend on the opening of facilities.
More information can be found on the MHSAA website.
