The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced winter sports will start on time.
The MHSAA council also approved a series of guidelines for the sports to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Precautions have been put in place addressing competition limits, numbers of spectators allowed, and wearing of face coverings. Sport-specific guidelines will be posted early next week on the MHSAA website.
“The council believes it is safer to begin Winter practices on time, and keep athletes in school programs where safety precautions are always in effect,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “With the vastly different circumstances faced by schools in different regions all over the state, an on-time start still allows schools to decide when they feel most comfortable beginning activity – and allows all of them to slowly ramp up their frequency of activity and numbers of spectators attending competitions.
But let’s be clear: Our statewide COVID-19 numbers have to get better. In order for our schools to continue playing sports this winter, and in order for fans to be there to cheer them on, we must continue working to slow down this virus.”
Scrimmages will not be allowed for winter sports. The number of teams at regular-season competitions will also be limited.
Bowling and skiing competitions will be restricted to a maximum of 72 competitors at one event.
There are no school or team limits for basketball and ice hockey. However, host sites must strictly enforce spectator capacity limits on a game-by-game basis. The council approved an allowance of two spectators per participant at all contests to begin the regular season.
"As per MDHHS requirements, face coverings must be worn by athletes practicing and competing in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling. They are not required for athletes practicing and competing in bowling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming & diving, which all allow for appropriate social distancing – but face coverings are required for those athletes when not involved in active participation," the MHSAA said.
