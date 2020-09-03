While indoor sports like volleyball and swimming were given the green light with restrictions, the governor’s office did not recommend contact sports like soccer and football but decided to let the MHSAA have the final say.
And their executive council said play ball.
“We want to conduct these activities in the safest way possible,” said John Johnson, MHSAA director. "And for the governor to have some concern about that it is okay. You can’t play sports, any sports, without some possibility of risk.”
It is the success of other states, like neighbors Ohio and Indiana, that is giving the MHSAA confidence to kickoff.
“I think the fact that some of these other states have been able to conduct some of these activities, especially football, the safest way possible, that those schools have already proven that they can do it,” Johnson said.
And fans will not be entirely shutout, but there are strict restrictions.
“But for outdoor and indoor events in Michigan the limit is two that is the executive order,” Johnson said. “That’s the law. And that cannot change without another executive order.”
All this means the return of Friday Night Lights in two weeks.
