The MHSAA is playing the waiting game.
They will make an announcement about their fall sports no later than a week from today.
Right now, for most sports, everything is a go as practice opened up this week.
Outdoor non-contact sports like tennis and golf appear to have the best chance to be played.
It is indoor sports like volleyball and swimming that appear to be in the most jeopardy.
The final word belongs to the governor.
“We are waiting for that word because most of the state is in Phase 4 of the road map back to school,” said MHSAA Communications Director John Johnson. “That means indoor activities can’t happen. Can’t open locker rooms, couldn’t use weight rooms during the summer. There are some things that we are bound by.”
Those sports that do not get the green light could get moved.
Once the pandemic hit, the MHSAA started creating a model for playing three sports seasons in 2021.
“We would move winter sports, probably starting them a little bit earlier,” said Johnson. “You would put fall sports into a window starting late February to early March, probably running them until May and then following with your spring sports after that.”
If games are to be played this fall, details like how many fans or family members will be allowed into games, if any, are still up in the air.
“Again, we are awaiting word from Governor Whitmer’s office to give us guidance on that,” said Johnson. “There are some things in the safe start program that describe what store limits can be Indoor is very restrictive. Even some outdoor events could be limited to 100, and we don’t know what 100 means.”
More details are expected to be released on Aug. 20.
