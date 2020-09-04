In exactly two weeks, high school teams will take the field for week one of Friday Night Lights, but there are many questions about what this will look like with new coronavirus protocols.
According to the governor’s most recent executive order, when high school football returns to stadiums across Michigan on Sept. 18, every person on the field – players, coaches and referees – must be masked up.
MHSAA spokesperson John Johnson says that’s during competition or while standing on the sidelines.
“Football players have to have a facial covering,” said Johnson. “That’s the exact words of the order. Every other sport must follow that.”
Prior to taking the field, players are supposed to either have their temperature checked at school or at home.
A high fever means they will not be allowed to play.
“There’s a lot of things here that are on the honor system, but it’s work well so far,” said Johnson. “Schools have done a fantastic job.”
Johnson cited a recent study across 15 state areas where football games were played over a three-week period.
He says zero conronavirus cases were contracted by the teams on the field.
“It’s a testimony what school sports can do and the handle that they have on the situation and it’s why schools should be trusted in the situation,” said Johnson. “Because they know how to do it, they know how to do it right.”
Johnson says if an outbreak does happen, they’ll pause the season.
So far, other states have shown that football can be played safely.
