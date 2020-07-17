The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced its schools will play fall sports as traditionally scheduled.
The announcement was made Friday, July 17.
There will be contingency concepts for potential interruptions due to the spread of COVID-19, the association said.
The MHSAA Representative Council will meet again on July 29 to further discussion on fall sports.
High school football practices are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 10, with other fall sports to start practice Aug. 12.
"The MHSAA is moving forward with a plan that first calls for all fall sports to be started and played as scheduled. However, if the situation deems it necessary, the start of some or all Fall sports practices or competitions could be delayed," the association said.
The next step in the plan's progression would be for lower-risk fall sports that can be played to be completed. While higher-risk fall sports would be postponed until later in the school year.
Sports that are considered moderate or high-risk include football, girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving, and boys soccer.
"If all Fall sports must be suspended, they will be rescheduled during a reconfigured calendar that would see Winter sports begin in November followed by the conclusion of Fall and Spring seasons potentially extending into July 2021," the association said.
The council considered a plan that would swap fall and spring sports, but decided against that plan.
The plans remain reliant on progress by schools across the state according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan.
“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing. But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “Our plan moving forward is fall in the Fall, starting on time. We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs."
The MHSAA is creating COVID-19 policies for fall sports and will make those guidelines available as the season approaches.
