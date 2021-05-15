The Michigan High School Athletic Association issued updated guidance after the state health department’s latest update on mask and gathering guidelines.
Face masks are no longer required for any player, coach, team personnel, or spectators for any outdoor activity, including the outdoor contact spring sports of soccer and lacrosse.
Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask during indoor activity. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services defines fully vaccinated as 14 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or 14 days after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Anyone not fully vaccinated still needs to wear a face mask during indoor activities. The requirement is set to expire on July 1. Weekly testing requirements will stay the same and must continue for non-fully vaccinated spring sport student-athletes until May 31.
The outdoor spectator limits are mostly unchanged from previous orders, 1,000 spectators in many cases, other than face masks no longer being required for anyone outdoors, spectators included.
MHSAA said it will continue to communicate with all schools as updated and ongoing MDHHS guidance and orders continue to be issued.
