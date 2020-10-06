The Michigan High School Athletic Association has issued new guidelines for crowds and gathering sizes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on Oct. 2.
"In general, the MHSAA is advising member schools to maintain the status quo for the time being, because of all of the uncertainty surrounding the enforceability of the EO’s, MDHHS orders and county health department restrictions," the MHSAA said.
The guidelines are as follows:
- Face Coverings: Based on the MDHHS Emergency Order of October 5, there will be no change to the face covering requirements as outlined in MHSAA guidance to schools from both September 10 and 30. Face coverings continue to be required of fall athletes in football, soccer and volleyball. Face coverings continue to be required of officials when not involved in active officiating which includes arrival at the site, pregame duties, timeouts, intermissions, extended stoppages in play and any postgame responsibilities while still onsite. The face covering requirement for everyone else present including coaches, trainers, managers, media members, game administration and spectators also remains unchanged. Remember that social distancing MUST be followed at all times for everyone except athletes and officials involved in active participation during the contest.
Crowds/Gathering Sizes: As of October 6, if an indoor event is in a fixed indoor seating venue (gymnasium or pool), 20% of seating capacity is allowed for up to 500 spectators (25% in Region 6). If your gymnasium seats 2,500 or more, you would be able to sell 500 spectator tickets. If your gymnasium seats less than 2,500, take 20% (or 25% in Region 6) of your maximum capacity to determine the number of allowed spectators. If an outdoor event is in a fixed outdoor seating venue (football or soccer stadium), 30% of seating capacity is allowed for up to 1,000 spectators. If your stadium seats 3,333 or more, you would be able to sell 1,000 spectator tickets. If your stadium seats less than 3,333, take 30% of your maximum seating capacity to determine the number of allowed spectators. Note that if an outdoor event is NOT in a fixed outdoor seating venue (cross country, golf, soccer field with no permanent/fixed seating), a site must maintain no more than 30 spectators per 1,000 square feet of the facility, up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators. We realize this will be challenging to enforce in cross country and golf in particular given the massive expanse of many cross country and golf courses. In these cases, use every opportunity possible to announce and remind all involved to keep social distancing at all times. Effective immediately, local schools may use these new indoor and outdoor limitations or may continue to use the two spectators per participant guidance. If local health department orders exist that are stricter than these updated MHSAA requirements, member schools and host venues are expected to follow those local orders
