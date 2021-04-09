Governor Gretchen Whitmer citing rising COVID-19 cases across the state as the reason she is recommending youth sports go on a two week pause.
“I'm calling on youth sports to voluntarily suspend games and practices for two weeks,” Whitmer said.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association said the decision to pause sports will be left up to each school district. Jayme McElvaney, the founder of the Let Them Play Michigan group, believes most schools are going to continue to play.
“We put a post in our let them play group and I asked people to comment below when they heard from their schools. Last time I looked I think there were 400 comments and when you go through and look 95 to 98 percent of the schools are staying open and not shutting down sports,” McElvaney said.
Goodrich High School is one local school district that said it will continue to let kids play.
Emily Swanson has several children in the district that play sports. She backs Goodrich's decision to continue to play.
Swanson said the Governor is placing blame where it doesn't belong.
“Spring athletes but athletes in general are children and they're being targeted basically in this situation it's unjust and unfair and really unethical,” Swanson said.
Swanson and McElvaney question the lack of data behind the Governor's COVID-19 mitigation plans.
McElvaney said data indicates only 0.6 percent of Michigan's COVID-19 cases from January to March were caused by youth sports.
