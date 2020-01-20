The Michigan High School Athletic Association needs you.
The MHSAA is in crisis mode as it looks to recruit new game officials.
The average age of an MHSAA official is 48-years-old. That’s for all sports, from fall to spring sports.
The age for high school football officials is said to be much higher.
With pending retirements coming soon, the MHSAA is in crisis mode.
With the help of legendary Genesee County official Phil Long, they are looking to recruit whistle blowers.
“Twenty years ago, the average age of a person just registering for the first time was 22. The average age today of a person registering for the first time is 42,” Long said.
To help recruit more officials, Long will be holding classes starting on Monday, Feb. 3 and running through March at Swartz Creek High School.
The classes will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will thoroughly go through the rules and mechanics and philosophy of officiating.
“You need to build confidence. You build confidence by understanding the rules. That’s huge. Mechanics rules philosophy. But that rule knowledge makes you feel really confident when you know what happens,” Long said.
Depending on the level of the game – JV or varsity – officials will make roughly $50 to $75 a contest, which can be a nice part-time gig – especially for college students.
The MHSAA is not just looking for men.
“This is not just for guys. We have women officiating football on every level in this country. And we can use more women,” Long said.
For more information on Long’s class, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.