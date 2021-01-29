The Michigan High School Athletic Association made another pitch on Jan. 29 to get student athletes back on the playing field.
Right now, basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheer are all on hiatus as part of the state health department's extended pause on winter contact sports.
“The ball is in MDHHS’s court, and we’ll see what kind of answer we get,” said Mark Uyl, executive director of the MHSAA.
Uyl held a press conference on Zoom on Friday urging the state health department and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let kids begin playing games in winter contact sports as soon as Feb 1.
“Our number of statewide daily new cases is a third of what they were back in November. The positive test rate is now half what it was then,” Uyl said.
Uyl points to feedback from schools on how well indoor practices have gone over the last few weeks for winter sports teams. He shared data from Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin - border states that began playing high school sports on Dec. 1.
Since then, COVID-19 cases have fallen in each state and he promotes the data from the health department's own rapid COVID-19 testing program that was used on athletes and coaches over the final three weeks of the fall sports season. More than 30,000 tests were given, and 99.8 percent were negative for COVID-19.
“We firmly believe that now is the time to take the next step to allow those four winter sports, for those contact practices to begin immediately, and for winter competition to begin immediately as well,” Uyl said.
Uyl said there's been positive communication between himself and the new director of the health department, Elizabeth Hertel, but at some point, the talk needs to turn into action.
