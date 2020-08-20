The Michigan High School Athletic Association made an announcement on Aug. 20 that they approved the start of competition for girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving in regions of Michigan authorized for that activity per Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders.
Schools in Region 6 and Region 8 in the safe start plan are allowed to begin competition on Aug. 21.
Schools in all other regions may continue outdoor practice pending further executive orders allowing for the opening of indoor facilities.
According to the MHSAA, teams began outdoor practice in volleyball, soccer, swimming and diving, cross country and golf on Aug. 12. Girls golf and boys tennis in the Lower Peninsula and girl tennis in the Upper Peninsula began competition on Aug. 19.
The football season has been moved to Spring 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance. The MHSAA and Representative Council are committed to following all current and future Executive Orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”
The MHSAA says a calendar for the inclusion of football will be released later this fall for Spring 2021.
